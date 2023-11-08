Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Explain Reason Why Randy Rhoads’ Rehearsal Demos Have Not Been Released

Home News Kennedy Huston November 8th, 2023 - 7:38 PM

On the ninth episode of their podcast, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne discussed that Randy Rhoads’ unreleased rehearsal demos have not been publicized due to poor quality. They describe the tapes as Bob Daisley’s “Holy Grail” which exhibits footage of Ozzy, Daisley, and Rhoads’ original band Blizzard Of Ozz.

When the topic was brought up, Ozzy and Sharon’s son, Jack, mentioned that Rhoads’ family should ultimately decide whether or not the footage should get published. Ozzy chimed in and mentioned, “the quality sucks,” and, “the quality is fucking dreadful.”

Sharon agreed with both matters saying, “[It was recorded] on a little cassette machine, one a tiny little cassette machine. And yeah, it’s not for us to do anything with.”

March 19 marked the 32nd anniversary of Rhoads’ tragic death that was a result of an airplane and tour bus collision. According to Blabbermouth, in tribute to the anniversary, Daisley released seven hours of audio clips of recording sessions from Blizzard of Ozz 1980 and Diary Of A Madman 1981.

Back in 2012, Daisley told Rock Cellar that he considered including these recordings as bonus content in their 30th-anniversary reissue of Blizzard Of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman but didn’t follow through because he wouldn’t be given “royalty”. The former bassist shared, “I offered to supply tapes of our rehearsals and writing sessions, to go as proper bonus material. And I just said that I wanted a royalty out of it, because it’s my stuff. But they wouldn’t do it because they didn’t want to give me a royalty — they just wanted to buy it.”