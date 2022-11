“When I first came here, I thought I was in heaven. In the ’70s, if you loved music, this was the place to be. It’s not that hub anymore. It’s not exciting anymore. It hasn’t gone sideways, it’s gone down. It’s not a fun place to live. It’s dangerous here. Every big city’s got crime, but I don’t feel safe here. Neither does Ozzy. There are many reasons. Yes, we don’t like the gun violence in Los Angeles. But there’s a lot more room for Ozzy. He can go fishing on our land, he can go shooting — he loves to shoot — and it’s just a different lifestyle. He can walk around, do his thing, nobody there looking at him. And he can have some privacy.” said Sharon

“Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy.” said Ozzy

Ozzy and Sharon will continue living in the U.K. in February 2023 after living in Los Angeles for more than two decades.