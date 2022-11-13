Sharon Osbourne Calls Bruce Dickinson A ‘Fucking Asshole’ Who Is “Jealous” of Ozzy

Home News Bailey DeSchutter November 13th, 2022 - 1:59 PM

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson is still being called out hardcore by Sharon Osbourne. Seventeen years ago on the Ozzfest tour, Iron Maiden had eggs, lighters, and ice thrown at them while they performed. Blabbermouth shares that it has been believed that Sharon Osbourne purposefully caused interference with Iron Maiden’s PA system, delayed the band’s mascot Eddie from coming on stage, and encouraged the audience to throw bottles after she was offended by comments Dickinson had made on the quality of the tour’s sound system and criticism of Ozzy Osbourne.

Sharon Osbourne in an interview from November 10, 2022 clarified the incident and still had harsh words to say about Dickinson, stating “Bruce Dickinson is a fucking prick. Well, no, he’s not a prick because a prick’s nice. He’s a fucking asshole. Because the situation is he was on a tour called Ozzfest, and Ozzy Osbourne was paying him every night to perform. He accepted the gig. He knew what he was doing. He accepted the gig. And every night he would go onstage and say bad things about Ozzy, and the crew and everybody in all the other bands would be like, “are you letting him get away with it?” and I’m like, “I sure am.” But the last gig was just outside of L.A and I though, “You motherfucker, now you’re gonna get it.” And so I had about 20 people in the audience and a lot of them were nurses from Cedars Sinai, because I had cancer at that time. And they were all my chemo nurses. And they all came down, and they fucking pelted the shit out of him.”

Sharon goes on to explain her reasoning, stating “And my thing is, you play, you pay! And the thing is, if you’re being paid to do a gig, but you don’t like the person, then fuck off. But don’t stay, take the money, take all the good that’s coming to your band through being on a festival, doing 24 shows and still slagging the person that’s paying you. It’s like, no, that makes you a fucking asshole. And he is. He’s never apologized, he never even went up and said hello to Ozzy. The thing about him is that he is just so jealous and always has been of Ozzy. And that’s his problem.”

Sharon adds more about her belief that Dickinson is jealous of Ozzy, saying “…the thing about Bruce is, he is unknown to the public. Bruce Dickinson could walk into anywhere and nobody would know who the fuck he is. Do you know what I’m saying? He’s a faceless singer to the general public. People aren’t scrambling to get him for an interview. And the thing is, he’s not interesting. But the thing is, Ozzy is original and Bruce isn’t and that’s what eats Bruce away.

Ozzy’s commented on the situation as well, saying that “To this day, I don’t understand what the fucking beef was. I just don’t get it. To go on the Ozzfest and slag people off, that’s crazy. I really think he needs a fucking psychiatrist if he does that, he’s fucking nuts. It’s an irresponsible fucking thing to do. Sharon must have got pissed off with this cunt, you know.”

We’ll have to wait impatiently to see if Dickinson has any response to the Osbourne’s claims.

