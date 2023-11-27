Amy Lee Of Evanescence Says 50 Cent “Hates My Guts”

Home News James Reed November 27th, 2023 - 3:22 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Amy Lee of Evanescence explained in a new interview that 50 Cent “hates her guts.” Cent’s feud with Lee originates from the time he lost the Grammy for Best New Artist to Evanescence in 2004. When not being announced as the winner, 50 Cent walked off stage awkwardly during the band’s acceptance speech.

Lee shared her thoughts on this in an interview with the Daily Beast: “50 Cent hates my guts, It’s just one of those things… I mean, truthfully, we thought he was going to win, too. It was such a wild night. People are like, ‘What was it like to win a Grammy?’ and I’m like, ‘Stressful!’ I mean, it’s wonderful now, to have them, but it was surreal… I just remember thinking, ‘I don’t even think anybody in this room knows who we are.’”

“You know when you’re just in shock? He didn’t do anything, he didn’t grab the mic, it wasn’t that bad,” Lee stated. “He just sort of like, made an appearance. It was like Zoolander when he thought he won. No, he never said anything to me, but he likes to talk about me and how he was robbed. I don’t want to start a beef with him. … Everything around me was chaos and I was like, I’m going to stand here and see if this is real later, if I wake up or not.”

As Lee mentioned, 50 Cent still holds resentment over losing out on that particular Grammy. During his Hollywood Walk of Fame speech, the rapper commented, “You got the largest debut hip-hop album but you don’t got no Best New Artist trophy. The Best New Artist, they gave that shit to Evanescence. Can you find fucking Evanescence? I ain’t seen Evanescence since that night. Since that night they gave them the trophy.”

Evanescence just wrapped up a Latin American tour, and are scheduled to play Florida’s Welcome to Rockville festival in May. Lee and the band also are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band’s multiplatinum debut album, Fallen, which helped them earn that Best New Artist Grammy. Earlier this month, Evanescence released a special deluxe edition of the LP to mark the anniversary.