Former Evanescence Guitarist Ben Moody Shares Reimagined ‘Fallen’ Songs For Album’s 20th Anniversary

Home News Cait Stoddard May 4th, 2023 - 4:14 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to blabbermouth.net in celebration of Evanescence‘s debut album Fallen turning 20 years old, the band’s founding guitarist Ben Moody has reimagined songs from the LP and will be uploading the results on his YouTube channel.

Recently, Fallen was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association Of America commemorating sales and streams of ten million units in the United States.

The hit song “Bring Me To Life” appeared on the movie soundtrack for Daredevil while Fallen brought three more singles with “Going Under”, “My Immortal” and “Everybody’s Fool.” Also Evanescence won Grammys in 2004 for Best New Artist and Best Hard Rock Performance.

During an interview in 2022 with Rock Sound Evanescence was asked if they had any plans to celebrate the Fallen’s 20 anniversary.

“I do have an idea. It’s gonna take a little bit of work. But I think it probably won’t be what everybody expects. I think everybody just is, ‘Oh, why don’t you do a show that’s, like, [playing] the album front to back?’ We’ve been playing so many shows, I would rather do something that, to me… I don’t know. I don’t wanna give it away, in case it doesn’t work out. Maybe I’ll do nothing. Expect nothing, and then if I do something, you’ll be really, really grateful.” said lead singer Amy Lee

Also Lee pointed out how “Bring Me Back To Life” experienced a resurgence 19 years after its original release. The song reached number five on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and it was Evanescence‘s first U.K. number one single. Plus “Bring Me Back To Life” reached number one on the U.S. iTunes chart in August of last year.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi