Evanescence’s Amy Lee On Emma Anzai Joining Band: “We Feel Whole”

Caroline Carvalho September 2nd, 2023 - 3:23 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to blabbermouth, Evanescence’s Amy Lee shared on Emma Anzai joining the band in her own words as such: “That’s how we first met, was being on tour with [Sick Puppies]. She’s still with them, actually. She’s just a very hard worker. But, yeah, we met way back then, and honestly, for me at least, I always dreamed of one day maybe we could be in a band together, like a side band or something. And then there finally was this time where it all worked out.”

Amy added: “Tim has been our bass player for – he was our bass player for 16 years, and he switched to make room for Emma. So he’s on guitar now, which he’s loving. It changes it up for him. He is enjoying it and, like, ‘Oh, man. This is what I really wanted. It’s my original instrument.’ And now we get to have Emma. We feel whole.”

Amy Lee and Emma Anzai have expressed their affinity towards music and how happy they are to share the stage together and create new experiences on tour and as bandmates. Emma gave a few words in a previous interview with Bass magazine: “Being a woman – especially with me touring with all guys and having no other women around back then – it was great sharing our experiences and having her to hang around with. I was a lot younger, and I like to think I’ve learned a lot since then and grown a bit. At the time I was a little naïve, but she was helpful in solidifying what I had already felt. It’s nice to come full circle and share these new experiences together. She’s been such an anchor for me for so many years.”

Evanescence music lovers expect them to achieve much more success than they have already achieved by adding Emma to their group as a new member who comes to bring even more talent and versatility to the band.

