Evanescence perform Bring Me To Life with Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix

Home News Cait Stoddard June 5th, 2023 - 4:39 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to loudersound.com, over the weekend rock band Evanescence performed at the Rock Am Ring festival in Nürburgring, Germany on June 3. The band appeared on the lineup with Machine Gun Kelly, Tenacious D, Architects, Yungblud and others.

During the performance, the crowd received a special surprise when Papa Roach’s lead singer Jacoby Shaddix joined Evanescence for a memorable performance of “Bring Me To Life.” For the rendition, Shaddix was recruited for the rap segment of the song.

Other than audience members catching the special moment on film. Papa Roach’s Twitter accounted posted a clip of the performance.

Amy Lee from @evanescence called Jacoby to the stage to perform BRING ME TO LIFE @rockamring pic.twitter.com/zWBCDk8AzE — Papa Roach (@paparoach) June 4, 2023

“Amy Lee from @evanescence called Jacoby to the stage to perform BRING ME TO LIFE @rockamring.”

Earlier this year, Lee mentioned how her band normally avoid the nu metal inspired section in their live shows, noting how it was never her intention to include a rap in the song to begin with, but was pressured into it.