Scott Travis Of Judas Priest Joins Live Wire For AC/DC Covers Performance

Home News Cait Stoddard December 26th, 2023 - 3:08 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to blabbermouth.net, Judas Priest‘s drummer Scott Travis performed a full set of AC/DC tuns on December 22 at Elevation27 in Virginia Beach, Virginia with the AC/DC tribute band Live Wire. To help capture the magical moment, Live Wire shared a video post on Facebook to share their performance Travis. Through the whole thing, it does seem like the crows was enjoying themselves because almost everyone was singing and cheering along while Live Wire dazzled their minds.

Also Travis’s drumming skills are amazing by how his passion for AC/DC ‘s music can be felt through the vein jolting and mind dazzling drum beats. There is no doubt that Travis and Live Wire love performing solid rock music, because everyone’s joy of being an musician could be felt through the whole performance.

As for Travis, he was born in Norfolk, Virginia where the drummer’s mother went to Juilliard and his brother introduced him to The Beatles, The Ed Sullivan Show and Elvis Presley through a massive record collection. Travis joined Judas Priest after an audition in Spain in November 1989.

During a 2018 interview with NJArts.net, Travis talked about his influences by saying: “I was always around music growing up and I vaguely remember some things, but I remember seeing a drum set and I liked the look of it, the metal and the chrome, and thinking, ‘Yeah, that’s kinda cool,’ and then you see the actual movement of a drummer, whether it be Ringo [Starr] or anybody else.”

The drummer adds: “Influences? I’m gonna answer that but I find it … well, I guess everybody wants to know but it’s always the same guys if you’re a rock drummer. We all love [John] Bonham and Neil Peart and Alex Van Halen, Tommy Aldridge, Ian Paice. It’s always the same guys, and, of course, Ringo. Ringo was the first commercial rock drummer, long before Tommy Lee or any of those guys. I mean, that is the rock drummer who you look at and say, ‘Wow, that looks like a cool gig.'”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat