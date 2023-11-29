Judas Priest Unveils Dynamic New Music Video For “Trial By Fire”

Home News Roy Lott November 29th, 2023 - 6:13 PM

Judas Priest has released the official music video for their latest single “Trial By Fire“, from their upcoming studio album, Invincible Shield. Check out the visual below.

“Invincible Shield” will arrive on March 8, 2024 via Sony Music. The album’s first single, “Panic Attack” will also be featured on the LP.

Earlier this month, the band’s guitarist Richie Faulkner discussed the much anticipated LP with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio.

“It’s really exciting, hearing that characteristic voice that we’ve heard for decades singing new stuff. It’s an incredibly exciting thing, so I can’t wait for the world to hear it all.”

Faulkner then elaborated on the band’s new musical direction. “It is progressive in the sense that it’s not like verse-chorus-verse-chorus-solo-chorus-finish. It’s a musical part-verse-musical part. It might do a few twists and turns, musically.”

Shortly after the album’s release, the band will hit the road in North America. The Invincible Shield Tour kicks off on April 18 at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT and concludes on May 22 in Syracuse, NY. Sabaton will join the band throughout the tour. Tickets are on sale now.