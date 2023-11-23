The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson Joins Dirty Honey Onstage For Cover Of AC/DC’s “Rock N Roll Damnation”

Home News Roy Lott November 23rd, 2023 - 8:05 AM

The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson joined Dirty Honey on stage at the band’s concert at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. They performed a cover of AC/DC’s “Rock N’ Roll Damnation”.Check out the cover below.

The Dirty Honey concert at the Belasco was streamed live as a pay-per-view event on Veeps.

The band released their high-fidelity ranked album Can’t Find The Brakes earlier this month. It features their previously released singles “Won’t Take Me Alive” and the album’s title track.

The Black Crowes will release a deluxe reprint of their second album, The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion which will arrive on December 1. This set will include unreleased studio recordings, rare B-sides and a live performance from Houston’s Sam Houston Coliseum from 1993.

There are 14 unreleased recordings, including two studio recordings, a live concert from February 1993, and an exceptional unheard live in-studio performance recorded at the end of “The Southern Harmony” session along with B-sides and the original album remastered.