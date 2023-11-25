Phil Rudd Shares Thoughts on His Future With AC/DC

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 25th, 2023 - 4:45 PM

According to Loudwire, drummer Phild Rudd shares his thoughts on his future with AC/DC. He shared in an interview about whether he will return to the group, “I look forward to playing with them again in the future … rock on.” As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding a potential world tour in 2024, although there have been discussions about it.

Rudd is currently confronted with a situation as he readies himself to bid farewell to a portion of his AC/DC collectibles. The purpose behind this endeavor is to generate funds for his dear friend, Toni Wilson, who has unfortunately received a grim diagnosis of Stage 4 incurable breast cancer. He also shares about his friend, “I’d give it all up, throw it on a bonfire, if it meant it would give Toni more time. She’s the love of my life. My best friend. All the money in the world can buy you things, but it can’t buy you time.” It was noted that Wilson had been given six months to live six months ago, and Rudd added that she’s been told she’ll be lucky to make it to Christmas.

Chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, Ah-Leen Rayner, added, "It's really touching Phil Rudd has chosen to support us because of his personal connection to this awful disease …Phil's generous donation will help us do more of this work towards our ambitious vision of zero deaths from breast cancer. What a unique way for AC/DC fans to make a difference to a good cause." Rudd has expressed his plans to resume rocking in the future, but his current focus lies in organizing the logistics of selling his belongings to support the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation.






