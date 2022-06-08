The Black Angels Announce New Album Wilderness of Mirrors for September 2022 Release, Share New Song and Video, “El Jardín”

Home News Karan Singh June 8th, 2022 - 2:03 PM

The Black Angels have announced their first new album in five years — Wilderness of Mirrors will be released on September 16 on Partisan Records. In anticipation of this, the psych-rock outfit from Austin have released a new single along with a music video starring the Walking Dead’s Austin Amelio. Watch and listen to “El Jardín” below:

The video features Amelio’s son, Lev, exploring the landscape of a healthy Earth in all its vegetative glory through a virtual headset. Reality, as seen through the sepia-tinted imagery in the beginning and end of the video, is set in a post-apocalyptic environment where trees have gone extinct. This gives the human touch a bad rap overall, but with the nudge of alarmist hope. Whether this is a standalone concept or indicative of the upcoming album’s theme is still unclear.

The artwork and tracklist of the new album have also been released:

Without a Trace History of the Future Empires Falling El Jardín La Pared (Govt. Wall Blues) Firefly Make it Known The River Wilderness of Mirrors Here & Now 100 Flowers of Paracusia A Walk on the Outside Vermillion Eyes Icon Suffocation

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat