mxdwn Music

Menu

The Black Angels Announce New Album Wilderness of Mirrors for September 2022 Release, Share New Song and Video, “El Jardín”

June 8th, 2022 - 2:03 PM

The Black Angels Announce New Album Wilderness of Mirrors for September 2022 Release, Share New Song and Video, “El Jardín”

The Black Angels have announced their first new album in five years — Wilderness of Mirrors will be released on September 16 on Partisan Records. In anticipation of this, the psych-rock outfit from Austin have released a new single along with a music video starring the Walking Dead’s Austin Amelio. Watch and listen to “El Jardín” below:

The video features Amelio’s son, Lev, exploring the landscape of a healthy Earth in all its vegetative glory through a virtual headset. Reality, as seen through the sepia-tinted imagery in the beginning and end of the video, is set in a post-apocalyptic environment where trees have gone extinct. This gives the human touch a bad rap overall, but with the nudge of alarmist hope. Whether this is a standalone concept or indicative of the upcoming album’s theme is still unclear.

The artwork and tracklist of the new album have also been released:

  1. Without a Trace
  2. History of the Future
  3. Empires Falling
  4. El Jardín
  5. La Pared (Govt. Wall Blues)
  6. Firefly
  7. Make it Known
  8. The River
  9. Wilderness of Mirrors
  10. Here & Now
  11. 100 Flowers of Paracusia
  12. A Walk on the Outside
  13. Vermillion Eyes
  14. Icon
  15. Suffocation

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.