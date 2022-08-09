The Black Angels Share Meditative New Single “Without A Trace”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 9th, 2022 - 6:26 PM

Texas-based psychedelic rock band The Black Angels have shared their newest single “Without a Trace” from their forthcoming album Wilderness of Mirrors which is scheduled to arrive on September 16 via Partisan Records. The song marks their third release from the record joining “El Jardin” and “Firefly.”

The song is undoubtedly introspective with lyricism that asks the tough questions, meditating on the big issues of today. One shining example is the line: “So, is it possible / To feed the starlet / And feed the starving?” The lyrics also discuss a Robin Hood-esque idea of redistributing wealth to “those in need” for “equality” and “reparation.”

The band has also been included multiple festival lineups this year including Psycho Las Vegas, Levitation, Hypnosis and Expansion. They will kick off their fall 2022 North American tour dates with their appearance at Psycho 2022 on August 20. They will then travel through Kentucky, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan before briefly visiting Canada with back to back shows in Toronto and Montreal on October 12 and 13. The band will then return to the U.S. with shows in Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Louisiana. They will end their trek with an appearance at the Hipnosis Festival on November 5.

The Black Angels Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

8/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

9/10 – Lexington, KY @ Expansion Music Festival

9/30 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/1 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

10/3 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/4 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/5 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/7 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

10/8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

10/9 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater

10/13 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

10/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/19 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/24 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

10/30 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival

11/5 – Mexico City, MX @ Hipnosis Festival

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat