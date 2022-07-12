The Black Angels Share New Single “Firefly”, Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Texas-based psychedelic rock band The Black Angels have released a new single from their forthcoming record Wilderness of Mirrors which is scheduled to release on September 16. The single, entitled “Firefly”, is the sixth song on the tracklist and features Thievery Corporation’s Loulou Ghelichkhani.
The song is melodic and chill, leading listeners through a delightful cascade of sounds that entrance and enthrall simultaneously. The visualizer is equally hypnotic with a multitude of colors and patterns looping throughout.
The band’s North American trek will begin on August 20 with their appearance at Psycho Las Vegas. The group will then hit Expansion Music festival in early September before traveling through Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan. The band will then visit Canada with a show in Ontario and Quebec before returning to the U.S. They will continue their trek in Massachusetts, Washington D.C, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana as well as another show in Texas before closing out their tour in Mexico City at the Hipnosis Festival on November 5.
The Black Angels Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
8/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas
9/10 – Lexington, KY @ Expansion Music Festival
9/30 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
10/1 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
10/3 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
10/4 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
10/5 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/7 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
10/8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
10/9 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
10/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater
10/13 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater
10/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/19 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/24 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
10/30 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
11/5 – Mexico City, MX @ Hipnosis Festival
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat