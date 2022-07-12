The Black Angels Share New Single “Firefly”, Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon July 12th, 2022 - 1:58 PM

Texas-based psychedelic rock band The Black Angels have released a new single from their forthcoming record Wilderness of Mirrors which is scheduled to release on September 16. The single, entitled “Firefly”, is the sixth song on the tracklist and features Thievery Corporation’s Loulou Ghelichkhani.

The song is melodic and chill, leading listeners through a delightful cascade of sounds that entrance and enthrall simultaneously. The visualizer is equally hypnotic with a multitude of colors and patterns looping throughout.

The band’s North American trek will begin on August 20 with their appearance at Psycho Las Vegas. The group will then hit Expansion Music festival in early September before traveling through Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan. The band will then visit Canada with a show in Ontario and Quebec before returning to the U.S. They will continue their trek in Massachusetts, Washington D.C, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana as well as another show in Texas before closing out their tour in Mexico City at the Hipnosis Festival on November 5.

The Black Angels Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

8/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

9/10 – Lexington, KY @ Expansion Music Festival

9/30 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/1 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

10/3 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/4 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/5 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/7 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

10/8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

10/9 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater

10/13 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

10/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/19 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/24 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

10/30 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival

11/5 – Mexico City, MX @ Hipnosis Festival

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat