The Black Angels Debut Electrifying New Single “Empires Falling”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 13th, 2022 - 3:06 PM

Texas-based psychedelic rock band The Black Angels have shared their newest single “Empires Falling” from their forthcoming album Wilderness of Mirrors which is scheduled to arrive this Friday via Partisan Records; the record marks the band’s first offering in five years. The song serves as their fourth release from the album joining “Without A Trace”, “El Jardin” and “Firefly.”

Speaking on the meaning behind the new song, the band offered, “‘Empires Falling’ is a critical and reflective plea that examines humanity’s repetitive art of violent mass destruction. As we say in the chorus, “it’s history on repeat.” We are living in a Wilderness Of Mirrors, where it’s hard to tell what’s right from wrong, up from down, or the truth from lies as we navigate through these times where the fate of humanity is being refracted and reflected from one state of panic to another.”

The band kicked off their fall 2022 North American tour dates with their performance at Psycho Las Vegas on August 20. Their next scheduled show is September 30 in Dallas, Texas at the Granada Theater. They go onto play in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan before briefly visiting Canada with back to back shows in Toronto and Montreal on October 12 and 13. The band will then return to the U.S. with shows in Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Louisiana. They will end their trek with an appearance at the Hipnosis Music Festival on November 5.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat