Sharon Van Etten Shares Dreamy New Single “Close To You”

Home News Roy Lott November 1st, 2023 - 6:55 PM

Photo: Kayln Over

Sharon Van Etten shares the gorgeous new single “Close to You,” co-written with Courtney Barnett is another cut from the official soundtrack to the upcoming Apple Original drama series The Buccaneers. The song adds an alluring slice of romance to the soundtrack. “I got a taste of being with you, don’t wanna waste more time,” she opens over a crisp beat and languid guitar. The song slinks along like a dreamy noir washed in reverb and touched with an electrifying intimacy. “Put on your best dress and get out of your head,” she sings on the chorus, before closing with an ominous message: “Get away and I’ll stay close to you.” Check it out below.

The soundtrack drops on November 8 and features songs by Gracie Abrams, Miya Folick, Lucius and Bully.

Earlier this year, Van Etten also contributed to the soundtrack for the A24 film Past Lives with her power ballad “Quiet Eyes.”

Her last LP that she released was the deluxe version of her album, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong.