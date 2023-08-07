Courtney Barnett Shares Mellow Cover of Chastity Belt’s “Different Now”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 7th, 2023 - 3:40 PM

Photo Credit: Ilana Tel-Oren

Record label Suicide Squeeze are celebrating the band Chastity Belt with the latest installment of their 7″ single series, which is a pair of covers by friends of the band and tour mates Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile.

For the release Vile and Barnett each recorded a song from Chastity Belt’s 2017 album I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone and today, Barnett has shared her cover of the song “Different Now.”

As a whole, “Different Now” is lovely by how the the instrumentation shakes the atmosphere with a pop rock vibe while Barnett serenades the ears with her medallic voice. Barnett‘s love for Chastity Belt’s music can be felt on her latest tune.

In the press release Barnett talks about the creative process behind “Different Now.”

“This song is so special to me. I remember when the album came out and I listened to ‘different now’ over and over, I thought they were singing directly to me. It’s a perfect piece of songwriting, I showed it to Kurt and he would always sing it to me on tour. I love Chastity Belt. I’m pretty sure we met in 2014 at a record store in Seattle, then we toured together in 2015 and we’ve been friends ever since.”

The artist adds: “I originally played it as a little folk acoustic version, then I asked Stella [Mozgawa] to program some drums and it turned into something a lot more fun. we tracked straight to the Tascam 388 and it was a real joy to make.”