Ye Honors Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs At BET Awards Wearing All Black Head To Toe

Skyy Rincon June 27th, 2022 - 3:46 PM

According to CNN, Kanye West, legally known as Ye, appeared at the BET Awards on Sunday in an all black outfit from head to toe to honor Sean “Diddy” Combs. Ye and producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmond presented Combs with the lifetime achievement award.

“This is my favorite artist. You see what I’m saying? Favorite artist,” Ye continued, “Everything. Not specifically production. The drip. You know back then it was so many rules to hip hop. He broke all of them. Broke down all the doors.”

He was seen wearing all black with a full face mask, gloves, hat, sunglasses and hoodie to obscure his person. During the presentation, he talked about how Combs inspired his professional and personal journeys.

Ye has been in the news quite a bit recently. Back in May, he released his collaboration “True Love” with the late XXXTentacion. In March, he shared the animated music video for “Hurricane” alongside a poem entitled “Dead.” Rolling Loud Miami also announced that he would included on the 2022 festival lineup alongside Future and Kendrick Lamar.

Ye’s Grammy performance was pulled from airing following his “concerning online behavior.” He also dropped out of Coachella after previously threatening to boycott the festival due to issues with fellow headliner Billie Eilish. Eilish had stopped a concert to help a fan which led some to draw parallels between her reaction and Travis Scott’s reaction at the Astroworld festival. In April, Ye’s label was sued over a sample of King Crimson’s 1969 song “21st Century Schizoid Man.”

