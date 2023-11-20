Kesha Changes Diddy Lyric During Live Performance Of “Tik Tok” Following Cassie Lawsuit

Home News Cait Stoddard November 20th, 2023 - 12:06 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Algana

According to stereogum.com, singer Cassie allegedly sued Sean “Diddy” Combs for alleged rape and alleged physical abuse. Despite the claims of alleged abuse, Combs allegedly settled the lawsuit with Cassie a day after it was filed. Over this past weekend artist Kesha changed the lyrics of her smash hit to omit Combs’s name. Kesha reached stardom with her 2009 single “Tik Tok,” which opens with the line “wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy.”

Back in 2014, the singer allegedly sued her TikTok collaborator Dr. Luke for alleged abuse, including allegations of sexual assault. The alleged legal conflict continued on for nearly a decade but both parties settled the alleged matter earlier this year. Because of Kesha’s alleged personal experiences, it is not surprising that the artist allegedly would not want to keep dropping Combs’s name while performing “Tik Tok.”

Currently, Kesha is currently on tour where she had a pair of California shows over the weekend. The artist played at Oakland’s Fox Theater and at the Hollywood Palladium a night later. At both shows, Kesha quietly changed the opening line of “Tik Tok” to “wake up in the morning feeling just like me.” Despite the change in the lyrics, the audience still sang along with the Diddy line. To help capture the moment, a audience member was able to film Kesha performing the lyric change in the song “Tik Tok.”

Here’s a video where you can actually hear Kesha. pic.twitter.com/hquGUKshXR — brandon (@brandonbtch) November 19, 2023

Based on the footage, the audience continued sing the Diddy line despite Kesha changing the lyrics before her performance. Surly the artist was not afraid to voice her feeling about Combs’s alleged actions against Cassie.