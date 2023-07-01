Alcoholic Beverage Company Diageo Ends Business With Diddy After Lawsuit

It has come out that Diageo which is a Multinational alcoholic beverage company has finally come to an end to a business relationship it has had for some time with Sean “Diddy” Combs which is an American rapper. As well ended a business relationship with Spirits, in the legal proceedings the company Diageo did really try to salvage this relationship it had with Dididy but due to Mr. Diddy ‘Combs’ bad faith actions have come to breach the contract they had put in place, and agreed before what has occurred. As they state and found in the court filing, “ Left us no choice but to move to dismiss his baseless complaint and end our business relationship,”.
This came to be due to sean combs suing the company he came to be part of which Diageo helped in their sales but he later came out saying that they weren’t doing their job in making his products be solved or showed any growth in sales. Coming out to say “Unwilling to treat its Black partners equally,” is what sean combs would say of the problems that were occurring with the company he had partnered with. This partnership has come to an end from what recently came out of it.