Alcoholic Beverage Company Diageo Ends Business With Diddy After Lawsuit

Diana Bello July 1st, 2023 - 4:23 PM

It has come out that Diageo which is a Multinational alcoholic beverage company has finally come to an end to a business relationship it has had for some time with Sean “Diddy” Combs which is an American rapper. As well ended a business relationship with Spirits, in the legal proceedings the company Diageo did really try to salvage this relationship it had with Dididy but due to Mr. Diddy ‘Combs’ bad faith actions have come to breach the contract they had put in place, and agreed before what has occurred. As they state and found in the court filing, “ Left us no choice but to move to dismiss his baseless complaint and end our business relationship,”.