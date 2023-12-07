Laura Jane Grace Shares Vulnerable New Single “Cuffing Season”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 7th, 2023 - 1:59 PM

According to stereogum.com, next year artist Laura Jane Grace will be releasing her new solo album Hole In My Head. The artist has already shared the songs “Dysphoria Hoodie” and title track “Hole In My Head” from her upcoming album and now, the artist has shared the single, “Cuffing Season.” As a whole, the song is fantastic by how the acoustic guitar playing shakes the air with bittersweet sound while Grace serenades the ears with a powerful vocal performance. The artist’s passion for music can be felt through the dynamic musical vibe.

In the following statement Grace talks about the meaning behind “Cuffing Season”:“​I think as you get older and go through life’s hurts and heartbreaks, it gets harder and harder to let yourself be open and vulnerable,” But when you do, it can be so worth it even if you just end up hurt and heartbroken again. In the end, I don’t think you regret those kinds of losses. I think you regret not trying.”

Hole In My Head will be out on February 16 by Polyvinyl. On December 6 Grace made as a surprise guest at Dinosaur Jr.’s Brooklyn residency with artist Jason Isbell.

