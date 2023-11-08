Laura Jane Grace Announces New Album Hole In My Head For February 2024 Release, Shares Video For Title Track

Home News Skyy Rincon November 8th, 2023 - 7:00 AM

Laura Jane Grace has returned with the announcement of her forthcoming new record Hole In My Head. The album is scheduled to release early next year on February 16 via Polyvinyl Record Co. In celebration of the news, Grace has shared a music video for the title track, “Hole In My Head.”

The song itself is an energetic power pop anthem which lyrically discusses motivation to transcend the mundanity that daily life offers. The video reflects that as well, following a man who becomes sick of his tediously repetitive routine and finds solace in a record store, letting music literally transform him into another person. The intricate instrumentation and impassioned vocals of the single pair well with the empowering music video. “Hole In My Head” follows “Dysphoria Hoodie,” the album’s lead single, marking her first new music since the release of her EP entitled At War With The Silverfish which arrived back in 2021.

Grace is hitting the road this fall and winter for a tour of the U.S. The trek officially kicked off on October 29 in Gainesville, Florida at Vivid Music Hall. She will also be visiting Miami, St. Louis, Lawrence, Denver, Omaha and Minneapolis before finishing off the tour with a show in Madison, Wisconsin on January 6 as part of Joey’s Song Benefit.

Hole In My Head Tracklist

1. Hole In My Head

2. I’m Not A Cop

3. Dysphoria Hoodie

4. Birds Talk Too

5. Punk Rock In Basements

6. Cuffing Season

7. Tacos and Toast

8. Mercenary

9. Keeping Your Wheels Straight

10. Hard Feelings

11. Give Up The Ghost

