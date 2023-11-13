Laura Jane Grace Statement on Jay Weinberg’s Firing from Slipknot

Home News Kennedy Huston November 13th, 2023 - 2:15 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

With fans bidding the former Slipknot drummer, Jay Weinberg, a farewell after being let go from the band this past Saturday (Nov. 11), Laura Jane Grace was not afraid to share her spiteful two cents on his departure. The former bandmate and lead vocalist of Against Me! ridiculed Weinberg calling him “a little bitch boy.”

According to Consequence, Weinberg was blindsided by the group’s decision to fire him from Slipknot, sharing that he was “heartbroken” in a statement via Instagram. Grace took this opportunity to retaliate, “Oh does it suck to find out via Twitter little bitch boy.”

It does not come as a surprise when Grace shares her ill-wishes towards the former drummer. After two years with the group Against Me!, Weinberg announced his leaving in a 2012 social media announcement instead of personally informing the group. When Weinberg joined Slipknot in 2014, Grace took to social media to share, “Dear Slipknot, good luck with that. #shitbag.”

In another post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Grace indirectly emphasized that the drummer was “entitled”. She shared, “We once had a drummer who sprained his ankle and wanted our tour manager to call 911 and have an ambulance come for him #entitlement. When our tour manager said no the drummers Daddy called him and scolded him saying the drummer was a ‘star’ and needed to be treated as such. We once had a drummer who threatened to sue us after he quit via twitter #entitlement. We once had a drummer who told me to move aside on stage cause the audience couldn’t see enough of him #entitlement. I’m just kidding, none of that ever happened.”