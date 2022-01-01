Evanescence’s Amy Lee, Laura Jane Grace Of Against Me! And More React To Betty White’s Passing

Home News Aswath Viswanathan January 1st, 2022 - 5:57 PM

Comedy legend and actress Betty White passed away on December 31 at the age of 99. Many music stars like Evanescence’s Amy Lee and Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! have taken to social media to react to her passing. White was the star of classic TV shows like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland.

According to Billboard, Dionne Warwick tweeted, “Another brilliant talent has made her transition. I had the pleasure of getting to know Betty White and shared a few giggles with her. May she rest in well-earned peace.” Popular stars Lizzo and Halsey also posted on social media about Betty White’s passing, both tweeting her first name along with an emoji.

According to Loudwire, Against Me! singer and guitarist Laura Jane Grace wrote on Twitter, “Damn. 2021 ending with the passing of the last living Golden Girl is an ominous sign. Rest east Betty White. Hope you and the girls share a cheesecake tonight.”

Damn. 2021 ending with the passing of the last living Golden Girl is an ominous sign. Rest east Betty White. Hope you and the girls share a cheesecake tonight. — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) December 31, 2021

According to Loudwire, Disturbed bassist John Moyer wrote, “No one lives forever but some of us should. Everyone’s favorite golden girl will always stay golden in our hearts.”

No one lives forever but some of us should. Everyone’s favorite golden girl will always stay golden in our hearts. https://t.co/aIu6BGNAH5 — John Moyer (@JohnMoyerBass) January 1, 2022

According to Billboard, famed songwriter Diane Warren also shared memories of Betty White on twitter. “A few yrs ago at an animal charity event I bid on a day at the zoo with Betty White,” Warren tweeted alongside a photo of herself with White. “Not only was she a legend but a fierce advocate for animal rights. Both the humans and the animals are so sad today Betty.”

In December, Evanescence shared their powerful cover of The Beatles’ “Across The Universe.” The band also postponed their tour with Halestorm to January 2022 due to positive COVID-19 test results.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado