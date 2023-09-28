Against Me’s Laura Jane Grace Launches Petition To End Merch Cuts

Home News Cait Stoddard September 28th, 2023 - 1:46 PM

Live Nation shook the music industry on September 26 when the company announced they would be cutting merchandise sales and launching a new program called “On The Road Again.” Earlier this year multiple bands and artists have been vocal about venues taking the profits from their merchandise sales and now, Against Me’s guitarist Laura Jane Grace went on social media to launch a petition to end merchandise cuts following the launch of Live Nation‘s newest program.

Remember during the pandemic when every venue was begging for help to survive and now that we’re back to normalish times they’re back to stealing from bands with merch cuts. It’s akin to the mob. Merch cuts should be illegal. Venues that take them should be ashamed… — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) September 28, 2023

According to the petition, Live Nations latest program does promise a brighter future for musicians but there are still some issues that needs to be fix within the ticketing company.

“While it’s a start, there are nearly 100 Live Nation venues this does not apply to and many, many more venues nationwide owned and operated by other companies. Every venue and promoter must follow suit. Venues and promoters—often one and the same, given Live Nation’s effective monopoly on the live music industry—do not design, manufacture, ship, transport, load, or unload, and in most cases sell an artist’s or band’s merchandise.”

The petition continues with: “Fans are already price-gouged by junk fees on ticket sales. Taking a cut of merchandise sales from artists not only drives up the cost of merchandise for fans, it also creates a situation for musicians where making ends meet is even more difficult in an already predatory industry.”

The petition ends with: “These cuts have such a negative impact on some artists, they are forced to consider leaving the industry altogether because they cannot afford to continue with their careers. The fans come to the venues for the artists, not for the venue owner or promoter. They buy merchandise to support the musicians they love, not because they’re fans of a corporation. Their money should go directly, and entirely, to the artists.”

