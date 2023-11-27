Jimbo Hart Announces Departure From Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Following Extended Hiatus

Home News Cait Stoddard November 27th, 2023 - 12:21 PM

According to rollingstone.com, earlier today Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit‘s bassist Jimbo Hart went on social media to announce his departure from the band. “I’m no longer a member of the 400 Unit. I’m grateful for all the years, all the faces I’ve played for in the course of the band’s history, and proud of all we accomplished. I’m happy to be moving forward into a new chapter of life and open to all possibilities, as they may arise.”

According to americansongwriter.com, the announcement was not the first time Hart was absent from performing with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit because back June the bassist went on social media to tell fans he was going taking a mental health break. “Hey y’all, you won’t see me for the first week of this next tour. I’m taking some time to take care of my mental health and resolve some old-school traumas. Thank you, @jasonisbell for giving me the grace and space to allow this process.”

Hart did contribute to the Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s album Weathervanes. In the follwing statement on social media Hart shares his thoughts about being able help record Weathervanes: “Grateful that the work I did for the ‘Weathervanes’ album has garnered three Grammy nominations. Thank you to any and everyone who voted for its nomination.”

