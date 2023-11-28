Bleachers Announce Spring & Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 28th, 2023 - 2:50 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to consequence.net, rock band Bleachers have announced their From the Studio to the Stage Tour, which comes in support of the band’s upcoming self-titled album Bleachers. After kicking off the trek in Salt Lake City, the band will make stops in Chicago, Nashville, Austin, Boston, D.C. and many more. The CoSign alum band Samia will serve as support.

A Live Nation pre-sale will begin on December 6 using access code BACKSTAGE. The general on sale slated will be on December 8 by Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, people can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

$1 from every ticket sold will go to The Ally Coalition, which was founded in 2013 by Jack and Rachel Antonoff to support LGBTQ youth across the country.

From the Studio to the Stage Tour Dates

5/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair

5/20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

5/22 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

5/23 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

5/25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

5/26 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

5/28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

5/31 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

6/01 – Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall Lawn

6/02 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

6/04 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

6/5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

6/7 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

6/8 – Lafayette, NY – Beak and Skiff

6/10 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

6/12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

6/14 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

06/15 – Asbury Park, NJ – Shadow of the City