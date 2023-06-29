Noel Gallagher and Garbage Cancel Concert Due To Poor Air Quality

Home News Cait Stoddard June 29th, 2023 - 3:10 PM

According to stereogum.com, Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds had to cancel their Wisconsin concert on June 28 due to poor air quality in the region from the wildfires in Canada.

To help further explain the cancellation, FPC Live released the following statement on Instagram.

“Based on the Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Air Quality Advisory in Madison for Wednesday June 28th, the Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage concert at @Breese_Stevens Field originally scheduled for this evening has been cancelled. “Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. Ticket holders will receive an email with refund information.”

Garbage also went on Instagram to post the following statement.

“We are absolutely gutted to disappoint you all but your safety is paramount. This is essentially our hometown show – even for me it is my American hometown show- and I cannot underscore how crushed we all are about this rather alarming turn of events. Sending love to Madtown. As always and onwards. From all of us in garbage.”