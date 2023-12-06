PORTUGAL. THE MAN performing live at The Stone Pony on Feb. 23rd

Home News Natalie Unger December 6th, 2023 - 2:04 PM

PORTUGAL. THE MAN is set to captivate audiences live at The Stone Pony in Ashbury Park on February 23rd, showcasing their renowned grungy rock sound fused with a psychedelic flair.

Originating in Wasilla, Alaska, the band ventured to Portland, Oregon to test the waters of the music scene. Comprising John Gourley on vocals, guitars, bass guitar, keyboards, and drum machine, Zach Carothers on bass guitar, percussion, and vocals, Kyle O’Quin on keyboards, guitars, and vocals, Zoe Manville on vocals and percussion, and Eric Howk on guitars and backing vocals, their eclectic talents contribute to the band’s distinctive sonic palette.

Having amassed a dedicated following from their early days, PORTUGAL. THE MAN reached new heights with their single, “Feel it Still,” topping the Billboard Alternative Songs chart and earning them Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. Their stellar achievements extended to winning Alternative Rock Song of the Year at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Beyond their musical prowess, the group is recognized for their philanthropic efforts. They actively contribute a portion of their proceeds to charitable organizations, including Smithsonian’s National Zoo, The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, and Conservation Biology Institute. This commitment to giving back underscores their dedication to making a positive impact, both through their music and their support for meaningful causes.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the magic of PORTUGAL. THE MAN live at The Stone Pony on February 23rd. Tickets available at StubHub.com.