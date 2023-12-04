Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Spring & Summer 2024 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 4th, 2023 - 3:25 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to consequence.net, rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a new run of 2024 tour dates for the U.S. The Unlimited Love Tour resumes on May 28 in Ridgefield, Washington before stopping in Salt Lake City, Toronto, Buffalo, St. Louis and other cities. Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti & Egypt80, Wand and IRONTOM will serve as special guests on select dates.

A Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Thursday, December 7 by using the access code CREW while the general on sale Friday, December 8 through Ticketmaster. People can find deals for all of Red Hot Chili Peppers’s upcoming dates at StubHub, where the orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Ahead of the Unlimited Love Tour, Red Hot Chili Peppers will make an appearance at next year’s Innings Festival and the band’s last two albums Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen were both released back in 2022.

Unlimited Love Tour Dates

2/17 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino

2/20 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

2/23 – Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival

5/28 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +

5/31 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge +

6/2 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater +

6/5 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre =

6/7 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater ^

6/18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

6/21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

6/26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~

6/28 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

7/2 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake =

7/5 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

7/12 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

7/15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

7/22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #

7/25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center @

7/30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @

+ = w/ Ken Carson and IRONTOM

= = w/ Kid Cudi and IRONTOM

^ = w/ Wand and IRONTOM

* = w/ IRONTOM

~ = w/ Ice Cube and IRONTOM

# = w/ Seun Kuti & Egypt80 and IRONTOM

@ = w/ Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM