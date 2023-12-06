Red Hot Chili Peppers Drop From Almost Acoustic Christmas Lineup Due To Band Member Injury

Home News Tiffany Cheng December 6th, 2023 - 10:56 AM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Pop band Red Hot Chili Peppers recently dropped from their scheduled performance for the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas event. According to Loudwire, the event is set to occur this Saturday, December 9 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. The reason why the band withdrew their performance was due to a band member’s injury. No information pertaining which band member and the type of injury has been mentioned.

Instead of performing this Saturday, Red Hot Chili Peppers agreed to perform at the Almost Acoustic Christmas Encore. The band will play on March 2 at the Kia Forum next year. Since the band member has been injured with an unspecified injury, Red Hot Chili Peppers has since posted an announcement on X that they would not be able to perform at any show for at least six weeks.

Before they announced their schedule, now-dropped performance for the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas event, Red Hot Chili Peppers performed for this year’s Lollapalooza festival. They have also announced tour dates for next year’s concerts.