Infected Rain Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

Federico Cardenas January 26th, 2022 - 8:57 PM

The Moldovan progressive metal band Infected Rain have announced that they will be returning to North America to perform a month long tour lasting from early May to early June. The group’s tour will include shows that take place in both the United States and Canada.

Starting May 10, the group will perform a show in Los Angeles, followed by a series of shows in the United States, after which they will go to Canada to perform in Toronto, and later in Quebec city. The tour will continue with various shows in the United States, concluding with a final performance in San Diego on June 9. A full list of tour dates and destinations have been provided by the band below.

5/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

5/11 – Las Vegas NV @ The Divebar

5/13 – Denver, CO @ The Roxy Theater

5/14 – Fort Collins, CO @ 830 North

5/15 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar

5/18 – Chicago, IL @ The WC Social Club

5/19 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

5/20 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

5/21 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

5/22 – Quebec City, QC @ L’Anti

5/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

5/24 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

5/25 – Lakewood, OH @ The Winchester

5/26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Scandals Live!

5/27 – Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans

5/28 – Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger

5/29 – Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero

5/31 – Orlando, FL @ Haven

6/1 – Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug

6/2 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

6/3 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Boozerz Rock Bar

6/4 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

6/5 – Lubbock, TX @ Jakes Sports Cafe

6/6 – San Antonio, TX @ Fitzgeralds

6/8 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

6/9 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

Infected Rain’s announcement of their Spring 2022 tour came shortly after the release of their latest studio album, Ecdysis on January 7. On the date of the album’s release, the band released a music video for one of the stand-out singles from the album, “Longing.” Previously, Infected Rain has performed alongside doom metal band Swallow the Sun on their 21st anniversary tour of “Gloom Beauty and Despair.”