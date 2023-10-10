Black Pumas Share Powerful New Song & Video “Angel”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 10th, 2023 - 1:47 PM

Grammy nominated duo Black Pumas have shared their latest new song “Angel,” which the third track to be released ahead of the group’s upcoming sophomore album Chronicles of a Diamond. The album will be released on October 27 by ATO Records.

“Angel” was written and co produced by the band’s singer, songwriter and producer Eric Burton, with production by Pumas’s guitarist and producer Adrian Quesada. The song showcases Burton’s impressive vocal range and masterful storytelling skills.

The music video filmed at the iconic Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles and each scene sees Burton delivering a haunting solo performance in a setting that works as an effective backdrop that compliments the intensity of “Angel.”

Also the composition is a mesmerizing slow burner, graced with majestic guitar work, moody mellotron melodies and soul-baring lyrics that Burton composed in a laundromat over a decade ago.

As Burton explains: “I remember feeling overwhelmed by everything going on with my family and the neighborhood I was living in and hoping to find sanctuary in the actual voice of an angel. There was a laundromat nearby that served as a quiet place for me, and that song started to come to me as I stared into a still-life painting of flowers.”

Excitement around Black Pumas‘s sophomore release continues to build as the band garners significant radio airplay and confirms touring plans. The duo will play a string of shows in their native Texas in December and then hit the ground running in 2024 with shows in Philadelphia, New York City and Chicago in January. Along with a European trek and a two night stint at Nashville’s lauded Ryman in April.