Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff, Hozier and More

Today it has been announced the Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend will take place in Miramar Beach, FL on May 12-14. The event is created as an annual Mother’s Day celebration and the three-day festival was created in partnership with Topeka. Feature performances include Carlile, Hozier, Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Danielle Ponder, The Milk Carton Kids, Katie Pruitt and Fancy Hagood.

The festival adds to yet another monumental year for Carlile, who is nominated for seven awards at the 65 GRAMMY Awards: Album of the Year (In These Silent Days), Record of the Year (“You And Me On The Rock” feat. Lucius), Best Americana Album (In These Silent Days), Best Americana Performance (“You And Me On The Rock” feat. Lucius), Best American Roots Song (“You And Me On The Rock” feat. Lucius), Best Rock Performance (“Broken Horses”) and Best Rock Song (“Broken Horses”). Already a six-time Grammy Award-winner, this year’s accolades brings her total number of Grammy nominations to 24.

Tickets for the festival go on-sale Monday, December 5 at 11:00am ET/8:00am PT with pre-sale registration open now. Carlile’s official fan club, The Bramily, will once again have special pre-sale access to tickets starting next Tuesday, November 29 at 10:00am ET/7:00am PT.

Full details can be found at www. brandicarlilesmothershipweeken d.com.

Full Lineup

Brandi Carlile

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Sweats

Danielle Ponder

Hozier

Mavis Staples

The Milk Carton Kids

Kate Pruitt

Bonnie Raitt

Fancy Hagood