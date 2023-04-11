Telluride Bluegrass Festival Announces 50th Anniversary Lineup Featuring Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Nickel Creek, Greensky Bluegrass and More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 11th, 2023 - 4:38 PM

Today Telluride Bluegrass Festival have announced there 50 Anniversary lineup which features headlining performances by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Nickel Creek, Greensky Bluegrass and more. The event will take place June 15-18 in Telluride, Colorado.

Also performing will be The String Cheese Incident, Sam Bush Band, Béla Fleck and The Flecktones, Emmylou Harris with Watchhouse, Gregory Alan Isakov, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Punch Brothers, Del McCoury Band, The Infamous Stringdusters and Leftover Salmon.

Yonder Mountain String Band, Telluride House Band, Sarah Jarosz, Tim O’Brien Band, The Peter Rowan Band,The Earls of Leicester, Chris Thile, Sierra Ferrell, Charles Wesley Godwin, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, Bella White, Yasmin Williams, Town Mountain, Two Runner, Bassekou Kouyate &Ngoni Ba and others will be performing as well.

Telluride Bluegrass has been inviting music fans to the historic mining town in the San Juan Mountains of southwestern Colorado for 4 days of adventurous acoustic music in the stunning Telluride box canyon for 50 years.

Since its early years, the unique genre of “Telluride Bluegrass” has embraced a diverse family of artists including Sam Bush, Robert Plant, Mumford & Sons, Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Jason Mraz, Greensky Bluegrass, Emmylou Harris and many of the world’s most virtuosic acoustic instrumentalists.