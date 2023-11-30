Kaytranada Teams Up With Channel Tres & Rochelle Jordan For New Singles “Lover/Friends” & “Stuntin”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 30th, 2023 - 1:43 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to stereogum.com, Montreal dance producer Kaytranada has teamed up with artists Channel Tres and Rochelle Jordan for the new singles “Lover/Friends” and “Stuntin.” On “Lover/Friend,” Kaytranada teams up with Toronto R&B singer Jordan for a slinky, breathy club track with a lovely groove and a casually catchy melody.

“Stuntin” is fantastic song by how Tres‘s appearance , floats over the itchy, glimmering and catchy beat that can cause some people to dance while they listen to the music. Both “Lover/Friends” and “Stuntin” shows how passionate Kaytranada is with his music and fans are in for a treat because both songs gives them a taste of talent Kaytranada has in his heart.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister