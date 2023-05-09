Snoop Dogg and Big Sean to Be Featured On Kaytranada/Aminé Debut Album Kaytraminé

Home News Cait Stoddard May 9th, 2023 - 6:21 PM

According to spin.com hip hop duo Kaytranada and Aminé have announced that rap artists Snoop Dogg and Big Sean will be featured on the debut album KAYTRAMINÉ, which will be released on May 19.

Also artist Pharrell Williams will perform a cover of Freddie Gibbs’s tune “letstalkaboutit,” Sean will be featured on the song “Master P” and Dogg will be rapping on the composition “Eye.”

Kaytranada and Aminé connected in 2014 when Aminé made a remix of Kaytranda’s “At All” and retitled it as “Not At All.” As the duo shared music, Kaytranda produced three tracks on the 2015 Aminé mixtape Calling Brio but both artists have been silent til last month.

Kaytranada will be on the road as the opening act on the Weeknd’s 2023 world tour, which begins in Lisbon on June 6 and runs through an Oct. 25 finale in Guadalajara, Mexico.

KAYTRAMINÉ Tracklist