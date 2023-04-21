Kaytranada Brings Out H.E.R., Tinashe and Anderson .Paak to Perform “Intimidated”, “The Worst In Me” and “Glowed Up” During Coachella 2023 Set

Home News Cassandra Reichelt April 21st, 2023 - 11:48 PM

Kaytranada brings out a list of stars during his Coachella performance. H.E.R. came out to perform “Intimidated”, Tinashe also made a surprise appearance to perform “The Worst In Me” which made fans go crazy and another surprise performance came from none other than Anderson .Paak himself to perform “Glowed Up.”

Tinashe performing The Worst In Me with KAYTRANADA at Coachella tonight!! pic.twitter.com/QC5cSF9aOe — ³³³ (@visionofbliss) April 22, 2023

Okay Anderson Paak coming out with Kaytranada at Coachella. 805 up!!! — LOS (@CVRLOSNUNEZ) April 22, 2023