Kaytranada Brings Out H.E.R., Tinashe and Anderson .Paak to Perform “Intimidated”, “The Worst In Me” and “Glowed Up” During Coachella 2023 Set

Kaytranada brings out a list of stars during his Coachella performance. H.E.R. came out to perform “Intimidated”, Tinashe also made a surprise appearance to perform “The Worst In Me” which made fans go crazy and another surprise performance came from none other than Anderson .Paak himself to perform “Glowed Up.”
Tinashe performing The Worst In Me with KAYTRANADA at Coachella tonight!! pic.twitter.com/QC5cSF9aOe
— ³³³ (@visionofbliss)
YESSS. @KAYTRANADA and @Tinashe performing “Worst In Me” Live together at #COACHELLA pic.twitter.com/OwGxxz2U1E
— its.jsnn (@_jayytrickk)
.@KAYTRANADA brought out @HERMusicx at #coachella and…ARE WE DREAMING?!?!
— YouTube Music (@youtubemusic)
Omggggg @KAYTRANADA brought out H.E.R. at @coachella
— Fairy Squad Daddy (@amcd11)
Okay Anderson Paak coming out with Kaytranada at Coachella. 805 up!!!
— LOS (@CVRLOSNUNEZ)
Kaytranada’s set this weekend omg!!!! @HERMusicx, Tinashe, and Anderson .Paak #Coachella
— Regina Phalange (@sdhiggins)
Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister