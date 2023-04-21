mxdwn Music

Kaytranada Brings Out H.E.R., Tinashe and Anderson .Paak to Perform “Intimidated”, “The Worst In Me” and “Glowed Up” During Coachella 2023 Set

April 21st, 2023 - 11:48 PM

Kaytranada brings out a list of stars during his Coachella performance. H.E.R. came out to perform “Intimidated”, Tinashe also made a surprise appearance to perform “The Worst In Me” which made fans go crazy and another surprise performance came from none other than Anderson .Paak himself to perform “Glowed Up.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

