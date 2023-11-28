Andre 3000 Beats Out Tool For Longest Ever Song To Chart On Billboard Hot 100

Home News Cait Stoddard November 28th, 2023 - 11:19 AM

According to pitchfork.com, artist André 3000’s New Blue Sun made its debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart at number 34 and its opening song “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time” made its debut at number 90 on the Billboard Hot 100. As Billboard and Chartdata noted, the song has a runtime of 12 minutes and 20 seconds, which is the longest-ever entrant on the chart. The tune dethrones Tool’s 10 minute and 21 second song “Fear Inoculum,” which made its debut at number 93 in August 2019.

For 50 years the longest song to top the Hot 100 was Don McLean’s “American Pie (Parts I & II),” which runs 8 minutes and 37 seconds. But back in 2021 Taylor Swift scored the new longest number one when the 10 minute and 13 second song “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” made it to the top.

André 3000 created “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time” with Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, and Surya Botofasina. The artist also co produced his new experimental album with Niño.

“I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time” is André 3000’s first song to reach the Billboard Hot 100 since the 2012 B.o.B collaboration “Play the Guitar.”

