Don McLean, Larry Gatlin, Lee Greenwood And More Cancel Performances At NRA Event Following Uvalde Shooting

Millions upon millions of American are mourning over the death of 21 people in the Uvalde, Texas shooting last Tuesday, May 24. 19 of the lost ones were children. At least four artists were set to perform in the National Rifle Association this weekend-which is a guns rights advocacy group convention. However, the artists have canceled their scheduled performances in regards to the recent shooting.

One of the artists was Don McLean, who’s best known for the hit song “American Pie” and “Vincent”. In a statement to CNN, McLean informed his fans “In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week. I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans… I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation.”

Larry Gatlin, of the Gatlin Brothers, has also taken part in canceling his show in respects to the lost ones, “I cannot, in good conscience, perform at the NRA convention in Houston this weekend.” Larry Stewart, lead singer for Restless Heart, shared his statement “I want to honor the victims, families, the town and our friends in the great state of Texas the best I know how,”

And finally Lee Greenwood, famous for his single “God Bless the U.S.A” wrote “After thoughtful consideration, we have decided to cancel the appearance out of respect for those mourning the loss of those innocent children and teachers in Uvalde.”

