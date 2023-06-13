Killer Mike Collaborates With Andre 3000 and Future On New Track “Scientists & Engineers”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 13th, 2023 - 3:14 PM

According to consequence.net, artist Killer Mike will be releasing his new album MICHAEL on June 16 and now the rapper has shared a collaboration with fellow Atlanta rappers André 3000 and Future called “Scientists & Engineers.”

Also featuring R&B singer Eryn Allen Kane, the “Scientists & Engineers” is an instrumental that contains futuristic synths that contrast with the soulful backing vocals about living forever while all three rappers provide introspective verses.

Whereas André 3000 hopes he will get a “second wind” at 80, Future talks about turning “a trap house to a ranch” and Mike closes out the track by promising to keep it “a hundred percentage authentic.” He adds, “I got no gimmicks, so I ain’t protectin’ no image.”

Along with “Scientists & Engineers,” Mike shared the full list of features for MICHAEL, which include Ty Dolla $ign, Curren$y, 2 Chainz, 6LACK, Kaash Paige, CeeLo Green, Jagged Edge, Mozzy and Blxst.

Previously, the artist previewed the album with the Young Thug-assisted song “RUN,” “Don’t Let the Devil,”which features fellow Run the Jewels member El-P and thankugoodsir, “Motherless” with Eryn Allen Kane, and “Talkin Dat SHIT!”