Tool Joined By Rush’s Alex Lifeson For Live Performance Of “Jambi”

Cait Stoddard November 21st, 2023

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to brooklynvegan.com, metal band Tool will be ending their Fall leg of their North American Tour in Toronto and after starting the tour with a guest appearance from Billy Strings, Tool had another guest on hand for their show. For their first of two nights at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, the band brought out Rush’s guitarist Alex Lifeson for the performance of “Jambi.” The set brought a little extra kick of Rush with an intro and guitar solo from the song “A Passage to Bangkok.”

Based from the footage, the crowd enjoyed the set because they were happily cheering and singing along when Tool and Lifeson dazzled their minds with killer instrumentation and vocal performances. The whole performance was spectacular because the passion for music can be felt through Tool’s and Lifeson musical skills.

On another note, Tool have previously announced that they will be performing with Elder starting in January of 2024, with includes New York City shows at Madison Square Garden on January 12 and 13.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat