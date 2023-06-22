Killer Mike Reveals Andre 3000 Is Working on a New Solo Album

Home News James Reed June 22nd, 2023 - 3:54 PM

Outkast's Andre 3000 performing from inside a projected box.

Killer Mike is offering a clarification to his statement regarding a new André 3000 album. According to HipHop-N-More, Mike continued his promo run for Michael by visiting Audacy’s V-103.

He said, “I was stoned out of my mind playing, teasing with y’all. Y’all done took the joke too seriously. But you know, [André 3000’s] always making music. He’s never not making music… If you want to hear Dre though, I know where you can. It’s this album called ‘Michael’ that’s out right now. There is Dre, Future, and Killer Mike…”

During his visit to Sway In The Morning on Tuesday, the Atlanta native spoke about his new album Michael, which contains a guest appearance from Three Stacks on the song “Scientists & Engineers” and also features Future and Eryn Allen Kane. According to Killer Mike, that wasn’t the only song André has been working on lately.

When Sway told Mike that he heard rumblings of André making a new album, the rapper seemingly agreed. “Yeah. I think we fly out in a couple weeks to go listen to it,” he told Sway at around the 22:00 mark.

Killer Mike’s revelation comes a few days after he sat with The Breakfast Club and revealed André 3000 played over nine new songs that will be a part of an album. Charlamagne added that Killer Mike played an unreleased song featuring André that he labeled “one of the greatest hip-hop records” he had ever heard.

Although Killer Mike didn’t specifically say who the album is for that André recorded those tracks, he did explain there’s one song between them that’s over 12 minutes long. “There is another Killer Mike and Dre feature and all we gotta do is make this album go No. 1 and make the guys from the label really, really happy and I’ll be back next year,” Killer Mike said. “It’s about 12 minutes — seven and five. Stacks rap longer. When you handsome all the girls like you, you get to rap longer.”