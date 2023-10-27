Taylor Swift Reportedly Reaches Billionaire Status Following Eras Tour

Home News Tiffany Cheng October 27th, 2023 - 1:59 PM

Pop singer Taylor Swift has reportedly reached billionaire status following the success of her Eras tour. According to CNN, Swift has reached a net worth of $1.1 billion. Chris Leyden, director of growth marketing at ticket-selling platform Seatgeek, reports the reasoning for how the singer was able to amass her reported net worth. He reports that the pop singer’s success not only traced back to her success in performing sold-out shows in various venues throughout the summer season but also to the success of her movie film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”

According to AMC Theatres, Swift’s movie has ranked at about $96 million at the box office in both the United States and Canada. Her tour, however, was estimated to gross a total of $2.2 billion for her North American ticket sales by a survey data that was conducted in August of this year. However, the total only accumulates for half of her tour. A second leg of Swift’s Eras tour is to commence next month. According to Consequence, Swift has 89 more dates ahead of her. She will perform in other places in North America, with additional performances in Asia and Europe. Next month, the pop singer will perform in South America for a nine-day music performance.

During Swift’s last performances of her first North American leg of her Eras tour, that is, six performances in Los Angeles, CA, she reportedly boosted its economy with $320 million.

According to Consequence, the Eras tour and her performances still require payment to uphold her shows. It has been reported that the shows alone cost about $370 million of the singer’s net worth. A Bloomberg analysis report detailed that the first leg of her North American shows “added $4.3 billion to the country’s gross domestic product.”