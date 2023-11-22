Osheaga Festival Announces 2024 Headliners Featuring SZA, Green Day, Noah Kahan

Home News Roy Lott November 22nd, 2023 - 7:31 PM

The 2024 music festival season is among us. Montréal’s music festival Osheaga has announced their headliners for the 2024 edition, which takes place August 2-4 at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Noah Kahan will headline on Friday (8/2), Green Day on Saturday (8/3) and SZA on Sunday (8/4). The rest of the lineup will be announced at a later date next year. Three-day passes are on sale now.

Noah Kahan will also be playing the 2024 editions of the Extra Innings Festival and South Carolina’s High Water Festival in the midst of a 2024 world tour.

Green Day will also be hitting the road in 2024 for their upcoming album Saviors. The Saviors tour kicks off on July 29 in Washington D.C. and concludes on September 28 in San Diego, CA. The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Linda’s will join the band throughout. Tickets are on sale now.

SZA will be hitting the festival circuit in 2024, including performances at Primavera Barcelona as well as the Argentina, Chile and Brazil editions of Lollapalooza, alongside Blink-182, Sam Smith, Arcade Fire, Limp Bizkit and Paramore. She last performed at the Tyler, The Creator curated music festival Camp Flog Gnaw, which included sets from Ice Spice, The Hilbillies (Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem) Kali Uchis and Cuco to name a few.

