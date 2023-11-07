Lollapalooza Brazil Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Blink 182, Paramore, SZA & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2023 - 2:34 PM

Lollapalooza Brazil has revealed their lineup for next year, which features headlining performances by Blink 182, Paramore, SZA and more. The event takes place on March 22-24 at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. For more tickets and information visit: lollapaloozabr.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Sam Smith, Arcade Fire, The Offspring, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Jungle, Pierce The Veil, Meduza, ZHU, MK, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The Driver Era, Dove Cameron and others will be performing as well.

Also scheduled to perform at the event are Stop Play Moon, Supla, Mila Journee, Hungria, Kitten, Mc Davi, Nothing But Thieves, Kevin O Chris, Fletcher, Omar Appallo and others.