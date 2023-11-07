Lollapalooza Argentina Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Blink 182, SZA, Feid & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2023 - 2:51 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Lollapalooza Argentina has revealed their lineup for next year, which features headlining performances by Blink 182, SZA, Feid and more. Everything will take place on March 15-17 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. To view the full lineup or purchase tickets visit www.lollapaloozaar.com.

LLEGÓ EL MOMENTO MÁS ESPERADO! 📣 ¡HOLAAA LINE UP #LOLLAAR 2024! 🎉

¡LA EMOCIÓN POR VOLVERNOS A VER ES TOTAL! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/Ii05FKqYOX — Lollapalooza AR (@lollapaloozaar) November 7, 2023

Sam Smith, Arcade Fire, Limp Bizkit Hozier, The Offspring, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Diplo, Above & Beyond, Dom Dolla, Phoenix, ZHU, Rina Sawayama, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Omar Apollo, Dom Dolla, Timmy Trumpet, Latin Mafia and others will be performing as well.

Additional performances by Un Verano, Lia Kali, Abril Olivera, Chico Blanco, Santi Muk, Winona Riders, Gale, Mesita, El Zar, BM, MFK, Loud Luxury, Kenia OS and much more.