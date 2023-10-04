Buzz Osborne on Kurt Cobain Getting Fired From Producing Melvins Album

Home News Kennedy Huston October 4th, 2023 - 4:09 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Originally holding the title of co-producer on Melvins’ 1993 album Houdini, Buzz Osborne shares why Kurt Cobain was released from production.

Rumor has it that Cobain was fired because he insisted on writing all the songs for the album. Osborne discloses that it was actually in fact due to Cobain’s substance abuse hindering the production process.

Melvins frontman communicates that his group wasn’t questioning Cobain’s skills as a musician and it wasn’t “a judgment call” but rather a feeling that “this isn’t going to work”.

Osborne speaks on Nirvana’s manager, “He actually said stuff like Kurt quit because we wanted him to write songs for us–which is fucking insane. I don’t need anybody to write songs for me.”

Osborne tells The Stranger that the head of A&R at Atlantic suggested several potential producers to assist in their Houdini album, all of which he responded, “No, no and no.”

When the idea of Cobain joining the production crew was brought to the table, Osborne thought, “Well, that’s kind of an interesting idea I haven’t thought of. Yeah, maybe.”

Once recording sessions began he recalls, “I went to the A&R guy at Atlantic, and said ‘Look, I’m not recording with him anymore. I’m firing him.” Cobain was not in the proper state of mind to be producing their album.