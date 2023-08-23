Melvins’ Dale Crover Forced To Sit Out 2023 Tour Due To Emergency Spinal Surgery

Home News Roy Lott August 23rd, 2023 - 6:49 PM

With their much-anticipated tour coming up, Melvins’ longtime drummer Dale Crover will have to sit out on the North American leg. Crover must undergo “immediate emergency spinal surgery,” the band stated on social media. They assured fans that Crover is “doing as well as can be expected considering the severity of the situation” and that drummer Coady Willis will fill in for Crover as he recovers. See the full statement below.

In light of Crover’s medical needs, the band has dedicated the tour to the drummer and is asking fans for “solidarity during this dark time.” Melvins continued, “Obviously, our primary concern right now is Dale’s health, and we’re doing everything possible on our end to make sure he gets what he needs to make a full recovery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvins Official (@melvinsdotcom)