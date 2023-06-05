The Melvins and Boris Announces Summer/Fall 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates; To Perform Albums Bullhead and Heavy Rocks in Full

The American rock band Melvins have recently announced their collaboration efforts with the Japanese trio Boris for their upcoming “Twins of Evil” tour. This announcement continues the American band’s 40th anniversary celebrations.
The tour will take place across a seven-week period from late August to the middle of October. Throughout this time, the two bands will be performing at various venues throughout the US, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia, just to name a few.
The Melvins and Boris were asked about their upcoming tour in a recent press release, Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne said “40 years as the Melvins!!! What better way to celebrate that unlikely milestone than by setting off on the “Twins of Evil” tour with our friends, Boris… This will be a stone groove!”
Boris’ Takeshi adds to Osborne’s statement with “Could anyone have predicted such an astonishing event, that Boris and the Melvins would tour the entire USA together? Since the mid-1980’s, the Melvins have had an enormous influence on artists of all genres not only limited to heavy music, and have brought forth a surge of faithful followers over the years.”
Indeed, the Melvins would go on from their origins in the 80’s to inspire countless others including Boris themselves, as they named themselves after the 1991 song of the same name from the Melvin’s album Bullhead. To perform alongside the band that inspired them must be an immense honor for Boris.
The Melvins and Boris’ “Twins of Evil” tour kicks off on August 24th in Los Angeles, California at the Belasco theater. The full tour list can be found below:
- August 24 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater
- August 25 Pomona, CA The Glass House
- August 26 Fresno, CA Strummer’s
- August 27 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
- August 28 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
- August 29 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre
- August 31 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
- September 1 Seattle, WA The Showbox
- September 2 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane
- September 3 Bozeman, MT The ELM
- September 5 Fargo, ND The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
- September 6 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater
- September 7 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II
- September 8 Chicago, IL Metro
- September 9 St. Louis, MO Red Flag
- September 11 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue
- September 12 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
- September 13 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall
- September 14 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom
- September 15 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian
- September 16 Maspeth, NY Desertfest NYC
- September 18 Albany, NY Empire Live
- September 19 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
- September 20 Bethlehem, PA MusicFest Café
- September 21 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl
- September 22 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre
- September 23 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27
- September 24 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
- September 26 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
- September 27 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
- September 28 Savannah, GA District Live
- September 29 Birmingham, AL Saturn
- September 30 New Orleans, LA Tipitina’s
- October 2 Houston, TX Warehouse Live – Studio
- October 3 Austin, TX Mohawk
- October 4 Dallas, TX Granada Theater
- October 5 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall
- October 6 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
- October 7 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck
- October 9 Denver, CO Summit
- October 11 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater
- October 13 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
- October 14 San Diego, CA House of Blues