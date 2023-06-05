The Melvins and Boris Announces Summer/Fall 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates; To Perform Albums Bullhead and Heavy Rocks in Full

Home News Zach Monteiro June 5th, 2023 - 6:00 PM

The American rock band Melvins have recently announced their collaboration efforts with the Japanese trio Boris for their upcoming “Twins of Evil” tour. This announcement continues the American band’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

The tour will take place across a seven-week period from late August to the middle of October. Throughout this time, the two bands will be performing at various venues throughout the US, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia, just to name a few.

The Melvins and Boris were asked about their upcoming tour in a recent press release, Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne said “40 years as the Melvins!!! What better way to celebrate that unlikely milestone than by setting off on the “Twins of Evil” tour with our friends, Boris… This will be a stone groove!”

Boris’ Takeshi adds to Osborne’s statement with “Could anyone have predicted such an astonishing event, that Boris and the Melvins would tour the entire USA together? Since the mid-1980’s, the Melvins have had an enormous influence on artists of all genres not only limited to heavy music, and have brought forth a surge of faithful followers over the years.”

Indeed, the Melvins would go on from their origins in the 80’s to inspire countless others including Boris themselves, as they named themselves after the 1991 song of the same name from the Melvin’s album Bullhead. To perform alongside the band that inspired them must be an immense honor for Boris.

The Melvins and Boris’ “Twins of Evil” tour kicks off on August 24th in Los Angeles, California at the Belasco theater. The full tour list can be found below: